  India records 3,82,315 new COVID cases; 3,780 deaths in past 24 hours

India records 3,82,315 new COVID cases; 3,780 deaths in past 24 hours

Meanwhile, India has reached out to top American pharma companies seeking investment in the country's pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, which gains urgency in view of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2021 9:59 IST
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: Factory workers follow protocols amid pandemic at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border as a spike in Coronavirus hits the nation

India on Monday recorded 3,82,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,780 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,38,439 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,69,51,731. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,06,65,148, with 34,87,229 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,26,188. A total of 16,04,94,188 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. 

According to the ICMR, 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2 with 15,04,698 samples being tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 232 5879 29  70  
2 Andhra Pradesh 159597 7745  1016142 12207  8289 82 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1632 96  17501 138  59  
4 Assam 29407 1583  237088 2851  1430 41 
5 Bihar 110431 2763  410484 11926  2926 105 
6 Chandigarh 8170 227  37288 542  518 11 
7 Chhattisgarh 124459 3482  653542 12093  9485 210 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1606 64  6564 230  4  
9 Delhi 90419 827  1124771 18788  17752 338 
10 Goa 26731 892  72799 1870  1372 52 
11 Gujarat 148297 798  464396 12121  7779 131 
12 Haryana 108830 4108  429950 11525  4779 153 
13 Himachal Pradesh 23572 1784  85713 1992  1660 48 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 37302 2735  152109 1878  2458 37 
15 Jharkhand 59707 32  194433 5810  3205 132 
16 Karnataka 464383 19629  1210013 24714  16538 288 
17 Kerala 357215 10985  1339257 26148  5507 57 
18 Ladakh 1374 91  13035 151  151
19 Lakshadweep 1165 41  2078 210  6  
20 Madhya Pradesh 86639 889  520024 11249  6003 98 
21 Maharashtra 644068 14945  4107092 65934  71742 891 
22 Manipur 2391 320  30141 111  424
23 Meghalaya 2019 135  15810 204  185  
24 Mizoram 1609 182  5168 56  17  
25 Nagaland 1798 214  12801 49  118
26 Odisha 67437 2037  410227 6164  2088 15 
27 Puducherry 10849 235  51584 886  865 17 
28 Punjab 61935 1226  327976 6115  9645 173 
29 Rajasthan 197045 2674  466310 14146  4866 154 
30 Sikkim 1930 207  6617 22  151
31 Tamil Nadu 125230 1972  1109450 19112  14612 144 
32 Telangana 77704 1816  389491 8126  2527 51 
33 Tripura 1905 180  33929 60  400  
34 Uttarakhand 56627 1191  144409 5752  3015 85 
35 Uttar Pradesh 272568 13264  1081817 38683  13798 351 
36 West Bengal 120946 985  765843 16547  11744 107 
Total# 3487229 40096  16951731 338439  226188 3780

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held virtual meetings with Alberta Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper, Bernd Brust, the chairman and CEO of Antylia Scientific, and Joseph Repp, the CEO of Pall Life Sciences.

He also had a call with Emmanuel Ligner, the CEO and president of Cytiva.

During his interactions with the pharma companies, Sandhu mentioned that India is seeking to encourage investments into the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.

