India records 3,82,315 new COVID cases; 3,780 deaths in past 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 3,82,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,780 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,38,439 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,69,51,731. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,06,65,148, with 34,87,229 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,26,188. A total of 16,04,94,188 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
According to the ICMR, 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2 with 15,04,698 samples being tested on Sunday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|232
|2
|5879
|29
|70
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|159597
|7745
|1016142
|12207
|8289
|82
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1632
|96
|17501
|138
|59
|4
|Assam
|29407
|1583
|237088
|2851
|1430
|41
|5
|Bihar
|110431
|2763
|410484
|11926
|2926
|105
|6
|Chandigarh
|8170
|227
|37288
|542
|518
|11
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|124459
|3482
|653542
|12093
|9485
|210
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1606
|64
|6564
|230
|4
|9
|Delhi
|90419
|827
|1124771
|18788
|17752
|338
|10
|Goa
|26731
|892
|72799
|1870
|1372
|52
|11
|Gujarat
|148297
|798
|464396
|12121
|7779
|131
|12
|Haryana
|108830
|4108
|429950
|11525
|4779
|153
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|23572
|1784
|85713
|1992
|1660
|48
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|37302
|2735
|152109
|1878
|2458
|37
|15
|Jharkhand
|59707
|32
|194433
|5810
|3205
|132
|16
|Karnataka
|464383
|19629
|1210013
|24714
|16538
|288
|17
|Kerala
|357215
|10985
|1339257
|26148
|5507
|57
|18
|Ladakh
|1374
|91
|13035
|151
|151
|3
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1165
|41
|2078
|210
|6
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|86639
|889
|520024
|11249
|6003
|98
|21
|Maharashtra
|644068
|14945
|4107092
|65934
|71742
|891
|22
|Manipur
|2391
|320
|30141
|111
|424
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|2019
|135
|15810
|204
|185
|24
|Mizoram
|1609
|182
|5168
|56
|17
|25
|Nagaland
|1798
|214
|12801
|49
|118
|3
|26
|Odisha
|67437
|2037
|410227
|6164
|2088
|15
|27
|Puducherry
|10849
|235
|51584
|886
|865
|17
|28
|Punjab
|61935
|1226
|327976
|6115
|9645
|173
|29
|Rajasthan
|197045
|2674
|466310
|14146
|4866
|154
|30
|Sikkim
|1930
|207
|6617
|22
|151
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|125230
|1972
|1109450
|19112
|14612
|144
|32
|Telangana
|77704
|1816
|389491
|8126
|2527
|51
|33
|Tripura
|1905
|180
|33929
|60
|400
|34
|Uttarakhand
|56627
|1191
|144409
|5752
|3015
|85
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|272568
|13264
|1081817
|38683
|13798
|351
|36
|West Bengal
|120946
|985
|765843
|16547
|11744
|107
|Total#
|3487229
|40096
|16951731
|338439
|226188
|3780
Meanwhile, India has reached out to top American pharma companies seeking investment in the country's pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, which gains urgency in view of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held virtual meetings with Alberta Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper, Bernd Brust, the chairman and CEO of Antylia Scientific, and Joseph Repp, the CEO of Pall Life Sciences.
He also had a call with Emmanuel Ligner, the CEO and president of Cytiva.
During his interactions with the pharma companies, Sandhu mentioned that India is seeking to encourage investments into the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.