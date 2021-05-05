India records 3,82,315 new COVID cases; 3,780 deaths in past 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Factory workers follow protocols amid pandemic at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border as a spike in Coronavirus hits the nation

India on Monday recorded 3,82,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,780 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,38,439 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,69,51,731. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,06,65,148, with 34,87,229 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,26,188. A total of 16,04,94,188 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2 with 15,04,698 samples being tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 232 2 5879 29 70 2 Andhra Pradesh 159597 7745 1016142 12207 8289 82 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1632 96 17501 138 59 4 Assam 29407 1583 237088 2851 1430 41 5 Bihar 110431 2763 410484 11926 2926 105 6 Chandigarh 8170 227 37288 542 518 11 7 Chhattisgarh 124459 3482 653542 12093 9485 210 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1606 64 6564 230 4 9 Delhi 90419 827 1124771 18788 17752 338 10 Goa 26731 892 72799 1870 1372 52 11 Gujarat 148297 798 464396 12121 7779 131 12 Haryana 108830 4108 429950 11525 4779 153 13 Himachal Pradesh 23572 1784 85713 1992 1660 48 14 Jammu and Kashmir 37302 2735 152109 1878 2458 37 15 Jharkhand 59707 32 194433 5810 3205 132 16 Karnataka 464383 19629 1210013 24714 16538 288 17 Kerala 357215 10985 1339257 26148 5507 57 18 Ladakh 1374 91 13035 151 151 3 19 Lakshadweep 1165 41 2078 210 6 20 Madhya Pradesh 86639 889 520024 11249 6003 98 21 Maharashtra 644068 14945 4107092 65934 71742 891 22 Manipur 2391 320 30141 111 424 2 23 Meghalaya 2019 135 15810 204 185 24 Mizoram 1609 182 5168 56 17 25 Nagaland 1798 214 12801 49 118 3 26 Odisha 67437 2037 410227 6164 2088 15 27 Puducherry 10849 235 51584 886 865 17 28 Punjab 61935 1226 327976 6115 9645 173 29 Rajasthan 197045 2674 466310 14146 4866 154 30 Sikkim 1930 207 6617 22 151 1 31 Tamil Nadu 125230 1972 1109450 19112 14612 144 32 Telangana 77704 1816 389491 8126 2527 51 33 Tripura 1905 180 33929 60 400 34 Uttarakhand 56627 1191 144409 5752 3015 85 35 Uttar Pradesh 272568 13264 1081817 38683 13798 351 36 West Bengal 120946 985 765843 16547 11744 107 Total# 3487229 40096 16951731 338439 226188 3780

Meanwhile, India has reached out to top American pharma companies seeking investment in the country's pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, which gains urgency in view of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held virtual meetings with Alberta Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper, Bernd Brust, the chairman and CEO of Antylia Scientific, and Joseph Repp, the CEO of Pall Life Sciences.

He also had a call with Emmanuel Ligner, the CEO and president of Cytiva.

During his interactions with the pharma companies, Sandhu mentioned that India is seeking to encourage investments into the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.

