Will SAD and BJP make alliance ahead of Punjab assembly polls? Harsimrat Kaur Badal drops big hint

Chandigarh:

Senior Akali Dal leader and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday dropped a big hint at a possible alliance between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP during a rally in Sangrur. Her statement comes just days after her husband and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Amid these developments, speculation has intensified about a renewed alliance between the SAD and the BJP ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

If alliances happen, people will soon find out: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

While addressing a rally in Sangrur, she said that if alliances happen, people will soon find out what lies ahead. She said, lets us make agreements like those that were done with Delhi for development and progress and now let us once again lay the foundation for development and progress in Punjab, which will benefit the people and Punjab.

During the rally, she went on to stress the importance of political arrangements with the Centre, recalling the development and progress Punjab had received through such agreements in the past.

SAD and BJP had earlier shared power and fought elections together

It should be noted that the SAD and BJP had earlier shared power and fought elections together for decades before their relationship collapsed in 2020. Later, the BJP began building an independent organisational structure in Punjab and since that time, both parties have contested elections separately, making the question of a possible reunion far more complicated than simply reviving their old alliance.

However, this time, the SAD is trying to regain lost ground among its traditional rural and Sikh constituency, while the BJP is planning to expand beyond its traditional urban support base.

Harsimrat Kaur targets AAP government in Punjab

Harsimrat Kaur earlier in the day targeted the AAP government and appealed to the people of Punjab to end the "remote control rule" of the state from Delhi once and for all. Talking about the recent attack on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded in Maharashtra, she said her husband would never be cowed down by the "cowards" who had attacked him twice.

She also urged Punjabis to get rid of "divisive forces" that were looting the state and destroying the future of its youth. Urging the people to consider why Sukhbir Badal was being attacked in 'Gurughar', she said that "it is clear this is being done by cowards who have become stooges of governments".

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