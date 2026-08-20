'Janata kar degi tukde-tukde': Jitan Ram Manjhi's explosive warning over Vande Mataram row

New Delhi:

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi has targeted those opposing the full rendition of the national song Vande Mataram, warning that people would give a strong response if the issue continued to be raised. The remarks came amid a political controversy over the singing of Vande Mataram, which has received legal protection similar to that accorded to the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Manjhi made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, where he referred to the "tukde-tukde gang". However, he did not name any political party or individual in his post.

Taking a sharp swipe at those opposing the full version of Vande Mataram, Manjhi wrote on X, "The tukde-tukde gang is now talking about tearing apart even the national song Vande Mataram, which has been passed by Parliament. If they do not mend their ways with time, the people will tear them apart. They will get a fitting reply." His remarks have added another layer to the ongoing political debate over whether the entire national song should be sung at official and party events.

Congress decides against singing full Vande Mataram

The controversy follows a recent meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), attended by 88 senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. According to the decision taken at the meeting, Vande Mataram will continue to be sung in Congress programmes in the same format as before, with only its first two stanzas being performed. The party will not sing the full version of the national song at its events. The decision has triggered criticism from political opponents, with Manjhi being among the leaders to attack the stand.

Vande Mataram gets legal backing after 80 years of Independence

The controversy comes after Vande Mataram received legal backing nearly eight decades after India gained Independence. The Vande Mataram law was passed by Parliament on July 30. Following this, the national song was sung in Parliament for the first time on August 13. It was then performed at the Red Fort for the first time on August 15. However, the issue soon became politically contentious when Vande Mataram was not sung in its entirety at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day.

Why the full version of Vande Mataram has become a political flashpoint

Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, has historically held a prominent place in India's freedom movement. The song became a powerful symbol of the national movement and continues to occupy an important position in India's national life.

The latest dispute is centred on the extent to which its complete version should be performed at political and public events. While supporters of the full rendition have argued for respecting the national song in its entirety, the Congress has decided to retain its existing practice of singing only its first two stanzas at party programmes.

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