'Gen Z' woman in viral Ladakh video apologises to Army, says clip was old, remarks cast in bad light

New Delhi:

A controversy surrounding a viral video from Ladakh's Kargil region has taken a new turn after the 25-year-old woman seen arguing with security personnel at the Minimarg checkpoint apologised for her remarks and said she has immense respect for the Indian Army. The woman claimed that the video being circulated on social media was recorded nearly a month ago and alleged that her statements were being presented in a way that portrayed her negatively. She also expressed regret over the language she used during the incident, saying her comments were made in a moment of anger and frustration.

"I respect the Indian army so much. I could never dream that they would feel bad because of something that I said," the woman told NDTV. The controversy erupted after a video showing the woman confronting personnel at the Minimarg checkpoint went viral on social media. In the footage, she can be heard questioning security officials over the prolonged closure of the road and objecting to travellers being made to wait because of VIP movement. The woman was heard saying, "We are Gen Zs... we will not tolerate this nonsense."

She has now sought to explain the circumstances behind those remarks. According to her, she was travelling with a group from Ladakh towards Delhi and had no prior information about any VIP movement on the route. She said the group initially waited for three to four hours during the morning. When they asked a soldier how much longer they would have to remain there, they were reportedly told that another hour would be required. However, even after another hour passed, the road was still not opened. The woman claimed that their overall wait eventually stretched to around six hours.

Woman says situation became tense at checkpoint

According to the woman. tensions had also escalated at the location, with an apparent confrontation involving the Army, local police and members of the public. She said her group was initially positioned some distance away but moved closer to understand what was happening. She claimed that she ended up in the middle of the situation and began speaking to the security personnel about the difficulties caused by the prolonged wait.

"I am a patient, and I'm having a lot of problems. We've been stuck for six hours, unable to use the washroom or do anything because of your VIP movement. We are getting very frustrated. We pay taxes, we do everything. So why is this happening to us?" she told NDTV.

However, the woman acknowledged that her manner of speaking during the episode was inappropriate. She said the remarks came out in a moment of frustration and reiterated that what she said was "wrong."

Why was the Minimarg route closed?

According to Ladakh Police, the video dates back to the period around Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. The Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg road had been temporarily restricted as part of security arrangements. The incident occurred near the Minimarg checkpoint in the Dras area, where travellers were stopped because movement along the route had been restricted. With a number of tourists and other travellers waiting at the location, tensions reportedly rose as people sought clarity over when the road would reopen.

The security restrictions were linked to the movement of senior defence officials. The Times of India had reported that a convoy involving the Defence Minister and the Army chief was expected to pass through the route. Officials had initially scheduled their travel by air. However, because of adverse weather conditions, they reportedly travelled by helicopter to Gumri and then continued towards Kargil by road.

Woman questioned VIP movement in viral footage

The video showed the woman questioning security personnel about why tourists were being stopped while VIP movement was being facilitated. She also spoke about the money and time tourists spend travelling to Ladakh and expressed anger over being made to wait for several hours.

During the confrontation, she was heard saying that tourists travel from distant parts of the country and spend substantial amounts on their trips, only to encounter such restrictions. She also said that tourists were not responsible for the situation and questioned why no one at the checkpoint appeared willing to take responsibility for the prolonged delay.

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