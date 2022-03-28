Monday, March 28, 2022
     
UP portfolios announced: Yogi Adityanath to oversee Home, Suresh Khanna gets Finance Ministry

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given charge of Rural Development, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, and National Integration departments. Fellow Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has been allocated three departments - Health, Family Welfare, and Child Welfare.

Lucknow Updated on: March 28, 2022 21:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

Lucknow: Utrar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after holding the first Cabinet meeting

Highlights

  • The new BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh was announced on Monday.
  • CM Yogi Adityanath will head the Home, Vigilance, and Personnel among 25 ministries.
  • Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given charge of Rural Development.

The new BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh was announced on Monday, wherein CM Yogi Adityanath gets to head the Home, Vigilance, and Personnel among 25 ministries. With this, Suresh Khanna got Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Swatantra Dev Singh got Jal Shakti and Baby Rani Maurya got Women and Child welfare departments, the list of portfolios released said.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given charge of Rural Development, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, and National Integration departments. 

Fellow Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has been allocated three departments - Health, Family Welfare, and Child Welfare.

Arvind Sharma has been given charge of the City Development and Excess Energy departments, while the Tourism and Culture department has been allocated to Jaivir Singh and the Urban Development department to former Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

