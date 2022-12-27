Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh: 3 cops suspended for partying with SP politician in Deoria

Three police constables were suspended after they were found partying with a politician belonging to the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, police said. The officers had been suspended on Monday on the basis of report submitted by the Circle Office.

The three were suspended Monday by the Superintendent of Police on the basis of a report submitted by the Circle Officer. Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma on Tuesday said that in their probe police found that the three constables were partying and enjoying a feast around 9 pm on December 16, instead of discharging their duties.

Brijesh Kumar, Mukesh Singh, and Akash Gupta were found dining at an under-construction house at Katrari crossing with an SP politician. The house was found to be belonging to the politician, who is planning to contest the upcoming urban local bodies' polls, the SP said. The three were apprehended by Circle Officer (Sadar) Shriyash Tripathi, who was on patrolling duty and had received a tip-off, he added.

ALSO READ | Delhi cops extort Rs 50 lakh worth gold from two business at IGI airport

ALSO READ | Drug smuggling racket busted in Kashmir, 5 cops among 17 arrested

Latest India News