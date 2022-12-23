Drug smuggling racket busted in Kashmir, 5 cops among 17 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The busting of this drug smuggling and peddling module has yet again exposed the direct involvement of Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in pumping into Kashmir Valley narcotics aimed to destroy Kashmiri youth.

In a major breakthrough, police have arrested 17 persons including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper from different areas of district Kupwara and Baramulla unearthing another narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan.

Working relentlessly to identify and act against the drug peddlers active in the district of Kupwara, police zeroed in on some drug peddlers active in Kupwara town and its adjoining areas. On a tip-off Mohd Waseem Najar-a poultry shop owner who is a resident of Darzipura, Kupwara was arrested with some quantity of narcotics from his residential house.

After preliminary investigations, Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates belonging to this district as well as Uri area of district Baramulla involved in this illegal trade. Subsequent raids were conducted at various places across the district and 16 more persons were arrested by different teams of Police.



