Assam: Man gets 20 yrs rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling

A court in the Nagaon district of Assam has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a person found guilty of drug trafficking. Nagaon District and Session Judge Nilkamal Nath on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convict, Habil Ali, for failing to pay which he will have to spend another 18 months in jail.

A team of Assam Police arrested Ali from his residence in December 2020, and seized brown sugar and cannabis worth around Rs 2.5 crore along with more than Rs 10 lakh in cash from his possession.

Welcoming this move, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "GOOD NEWS... In a big boost to our efforts in combating drug menace, drug peddler Habil Ali, who was caught by @nagaonpolice for trafficking 2 kg Heroin, 100 kg Ganja, 1 kg Opium, Rs 10 lakh cash, got convicted today for 20 yrs. Compliments to @assampolice."

The CM of Assam, Himanta Sarma has been active in encouraging commendable work done by the Assam police through his social media handles. Lately, the CM also appreciated the police of district Cachar after they 'seized 62 packets containing 6,20,000 Yaba tablets and apprehended the accused in the case.'

