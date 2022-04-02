Uttar Pradesh: Cops in Saharanpur razes part of rape accused house with bulldozer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cops in Saharanpur razes part of rape accused house with bulldozer

UP Police begins bulldozer action: Uttar Pradesh police razed part of a house in Saharanpur in a crackdown at the house of the accused of gang rape.

The two accused were identified as Mohammad Saalim and Mohammad Amir. They lived in Chalakpur village. Both the accused have been on the run ever since an FIR was registered against them. The cops even pasted notices at their house. The two had allegedly raped a minor girl a week ago and have been absconding since then.

Police have been raiding all the spots where the accused are likely to be hiding. Police reached the houses of the rape accused with a bulldozer and made an announcement if they do not surrender by Friday, their houses will be razed. The cops also razed a part of the house.

