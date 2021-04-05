Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Lucknow. Adityanath was given the jab at the Civil Hospital. Speaking to news agency ANI after inoculation, Adityanath made an appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine.

"The new COVID wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Ministry for making vaccine available free of cost. "I also thank scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Covid-19 linked death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059. Following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a fresh set of guidelines for monitoring of infected patients and their contacts.

A total of 6,01,440 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far, while there are 19,738 active cases in the state.

Latest India News