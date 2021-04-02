Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till April 11

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered the closing of schools - both government and private - for students of classes 1 to 8 till April 11 in the wake of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanth government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 4 in view of increasing COVID-19 infections. Now the administration has extended the period of closure till April 11.

The state administration has given strict instructions to school authorities to follow Covid-19 protocol in schools for other classes.

To curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, the chief minister has also ordered concerned officials to increase the number of testing.

Uttar Pradesh has 11,918 active cases of coronavirus and the total number of 5,99,045 cases have been reported so far. As many as 8,820 people have lost their lives due to the deadly contagious virus in the state.

