Complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Durg from April 6 to 14, essential services exempted

Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh to impose complete lockdown in Durg district

In view of rising cases of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Friday announced that it will impose a complete lockdown in the Durg district for nine days. Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure said that the complete lockdown will be imposed between April 6 to 14 in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the district.

Essential services have been exempted from the lockdown curbs, which will be imposed in a bid to bring the covid situation under control.

Raipur and Durg districts are the state’s worst affected in the second wave of the disease. Durg reported 996 new cases on Thursday while Raipur recorded 1,327 cases.

Durg’s caseload has increased to 40,068, including 754 deaths, while Raipur has so far recorded 66,999 cases, including 914 deaths.

On Thursday, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gave district collectors a free hand to impose lockdown in their respective jurisdictions after assessing the Covid-19 situation locally.

ALSO READ | India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months

Latest India News