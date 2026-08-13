Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam gets a new release date; film stars Rajkummar Rao in lead role

New Delhi:

When justice needed a voice, one man became its Prahaar. The upcoming film brings the untold story of Ujjwal Nikam to the big screen. The film was previously slated for release on August 7 but was pushed back. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam will now release in October 2026.

What is the new release date of Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar?

Prahaar has postponed its release from August. The film will now hit the theatres on October 16, 2026. The makers haven't explained the cause behind the delay.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story teaser

The teaser of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story was released in June. It offers a glimpse into the life and career of veteran prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film explores the legal battles that shaped his journey, with the story appearing to focus largely on the high-profile trial of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The case became one of the defining moments in India's legal history, and the teaser captures the intensity surrounding the courtroom proceedings. Watch it here:

Rajkummar Rao steps into Ujjwal Nikam's shoes

Rajkummar Rao takes centre stage as Ujjwal Nikam. From his mannerisms to his Marathi delivery, the actor appears to have gone deep into the character. The teaser features several tense courtroom exchanges and emotionally charged moments. Rao's restrained performance and the film's hard-hitting dialogues add to the intensity of the preview.

Praising Rajkummar's performance, real-life Ujjwal Nikam said, "Rajkummar Rao has delivered a remarkable performance, and Avinash Arun’s direction is deeply impressive. ‘Prahaar’ authentically portrays not only my journey as a public prosecutor but also my life as a husband and a father."

Beyond the courtroom, the film explores the lesser-known aspects of Nikam’s personal life. "People remember the verdicts. They rarely remember the nights before them. ‘Prahaar’ shows that side, the part no headline ever carried," he said.

All about the cast and crew of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film appears to take a grounded approach to the story. The teaser balances the emotional side of the case with the tension of the courtroom battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Prahaar is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

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Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam gets a new release date; film stars Rajkummar Rao in lead role