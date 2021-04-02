India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months

The total number of active cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 6 lakh mark after 81,466 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Thursday. The last one-lakh cases were reported in just four days. With this, the number of active cases has reached 6,14,696, as per the daily bulletin by the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare.
It is the highest daily Covid-19 count in six months i.e, since October 2, 2020. Till now, as many as 1,23,03,131 people have been infected with the coronavirus in India since the first cases were reported in India, last year.
Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.67 percent, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 11525039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33 percent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|42
|4980
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8142
|887898
|7220
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|16785
|56
|4
|Assam
|1884
|215479
|1107
|5
|Bihar
|1908
|262529
|1578
|6
|Chandigarh
|2951
|23925
|380
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28987
|320613
|4204
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|191
|3490
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10498
|643686
|11036
|10
|Goa
|1716
|55757
|831
|11
|Gujarat
|12996
|292584
|4528
|12
|Haryana
|10362
|278883
|3164
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3221
|59741
|1052
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2874
|126549
|1998
|15
|Jharkhand
|3352
|120425
|1114
|16
|Karnataka
|30884
|957769
|12585
|17
|Kerala
|26511
|1096239
|4632
|18
|Ladakh
|267
|9778
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|37
|688
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|18057
|276002
|3998
|21
|Maharashtra
|367897
|2433368
|54898
|22
|Manipur
|64
|28963
|374
|23
|Meghalaya
|50
|13867
|150
|24
|Mizoram
|37
|4436
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|115
|12138
|92
|26
|Odisha
|2178
|337212
|1921
|27
|Puducherry
|1290
|39755
|683
|28
|Punjab
|24644
|211325
|6926
|29
|Rajasthan
|9563
|322114
|2822
|30
|Sikkim
|46
|6060
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|17043
|859709
|12738
|32
|Telengana
|6159
|301876
|1706
|33
|Tripura
|59
|33070
|392
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2236
|96956
|1719
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|11918
|599045
|8820
|36
|West Bengal
|6513
|571345
|10331
|Total#
|614696
|11525039
|163396
