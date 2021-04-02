Friday, April 02, 2021
     
  India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months

The total number of active cases of coronavirus in India crossed 6 lakh mark after a total of 81,466 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2021 10:37 IST
Image Source : PTI

India's Covid-19 active cases cross 6-lakh mark

The total number of active cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 6 lakh mark after 81,466 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Thursday. The last one-lakh cases were reported in just four days. With this, the number of active cases has reached 6,14,696, as per the daily bulletin by the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare. 

It is the highest daily Covid-19 count in six months i.e, since October 2, 2020. Till now, as many as 1,23,03,131 people have been infected with the coronavirus in India since the first cases were reported in India, last year.

Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.67 percent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 11525039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42 4980 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 8142 887898 7220
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 16785 56
4 Assam 1884 215479 1107
5 Bihar 1908 262529 1578
6 Chandigarh 2951 23925 380
7 Chhattisgarh 28987 320613 4204
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 191 3490 2
9 Delhi 10498 643686 11036
10 Goa 1716 55757 831
11 Gujarat 12996 292584 4528
12 Haryana 10362 278883 3164
13 Himachal Pradesh 3221 59741 1052
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2874 126549 1998
15 Jharkhand 3352 120425 1114
16 Karnataka 30884 957769 12585
17 Kerala 26511 1096239 4632
18 Ladakh 267 9778 130
19 Lakshadweep 37 688 1
20 Madhya Pradesh 18057 276002 3998
21 Maharashtra 367897 2433368 54898
22 Manipur 64 28963 374
23 Meghalaya 50 13867 150
24 Mizoram 37 4436 11
25 Nagaland 115 12138 92
26 Odisha 2178 337212 1921
27 Puducherry 1290 39755 683
28 Punjab 24644 211325 6926
29 Rajasthan 9563 322114 2822
30 Sikkim 46 6060 135
31 Tamil Nadu 17043 859709 12738
32 Telengana 6159 301876 1706
33 Tripura 59 33070 392
34 Uttarakhand 2236 96956 1719
35 Uttar Pradesh 11918 599045 8820
36 West Bengal 6513 571345 10331
Total# 614696 11525039 163396

