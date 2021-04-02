India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months

Image Source : PTI India's Covid-19 active cases cross 6-lakh mark

The total number of active cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 6 lakh mark after 81,466 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Thursday. The last one-lakh cases were reported in just four days. With this, the number of active cases has reached 6,14,696, as per the daily bulletin by the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare.

It is the highest daily Covid-19 count in six months i.e, since October 2, 2020. Till now, as many as 1,23,03,131 people have been infected with the coronavirus in India since the first cases were reported in India, last year.

Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.67 percent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 11525039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42 4980 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 8142 887898 7220 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 16785 56 4 Assam 1884 215479 1107 5 Bihar 1908 262529 1578 6 Chandigarh 2951 23925 380 7 Chhattisgarh 28987 320613 4204 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 191 3490 2 9 Delhi 10498 643686 11036 10 Goa 1716 55757 831 11 Gujarat 12996 292584 4528 12 Haryana 10362 278883 3164 13 Himachal Pradesh 3221 59741 1052 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2874 126549 1998 15 Jharkhand 3352 120425 1114 16 Karnataka 30884 957769 12585 17 Kerala 26511 1096239 4632 18 Ladakh 267 9778 130 19 Lakshadweep 37 688 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 18057 276002 3998 21 Maharashtra 367897 2433368 54898 22 Manipur 64 28963 374 23 Meghalaya 50 13867 150 24 Mizoram 37 4436 11 25 Nagaland 115 12138 92 26 Odisha 2178 337212 1921 27 Puducherry 1290 39755 683 28 Punjab 24644 211325 6926 29 Rajasthan 9563 322114 2822 30 Sikkim 46 6060 135 31 Tamil Nadu 17043 859709 12738 32 Telengana 6159 301876 1706 33 Tripura 59 33070 392 34 Uttarakhand 2236 96956 1719 35 Uttar Pradesh 11918 599045 8820 36 West Bengal 6513 571345 10331 Total# 614696 11525039 163396

