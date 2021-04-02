Delhi records highest single-day spike of 2,700 cases this year, CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi records highest single-day spike of 2,700 cases this year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an emergency meeting today in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The meeting will be attended by Health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials. They will discuss measures to be taken to flatten the rising curve of coronavirus.

Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to infection, taking the toll to 11,036. This pushed the cumulative total to 6,65,220. After the addition of cases on Thursday, the national capital’s active cases breached the 10,000-mark.

The city has been consistently recording over 1,500 cases over the last few days. This sudden surge has been termed as a second wave of coronavirus by the authorities.

The rise in cases have now forced the city government to reconsider the COVID-19 guidelines. The government earlier this week capped the guests number to 200 at open wedding venues and 100 in case of closed space. Also, 50 persons have been allowed to attend funerals till April 30.

The government on Thursday ordered that students of any class should not be called to schools physically in the new academic session till further orders. The order, however, said that teaching and learning activities may commence through digital mode for academic session 2021-22.

"It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching learning activities may be commenced from 1t April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the new academic session," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in its order.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive which will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital, began on Thursday. By 6 pm on Thursday, at least 56,531 beneficiaries had received the shots. Of these, 49,471 people got their first jab while the second dose was administered to 7,060 people.

Latest India News