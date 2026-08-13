Autopilot failure, multiple technical snags hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight before 300ft drop came

New Delhi:

A purported post-flight maintenance report for Air India flight AI2379 has revealed multiple technical warnings involving the aircraft's hydraulic systems, flight controls and autopilot during its journey from Phuket to Delhi on August 4.

The report, generated for the Airbus A320 aircraft registered as VT-EXO, lists repeated low-pressure alerts in the green, blue and yellow hydraulic systems. It also notes low fluid levels in the yellow and blue hydraulic reservoirs.

According to the document, the aircraft recorded two separate autopilot disconnections during the flight. Additional warnings included faults related to the left and right elevator flight control systems, engine anti-ice messages, and indications involving the aircraft's forward and aft emergency exit doors on the right side.

Several system failures flagged

The report also flagged several system failure messages, including warnings associated with the hydraulic system, an elevator computer, and a high-pressure indication linked to the nose landing gear door and engine anti-ice valve system.

Air India had initially attributed the incident to turbulence. However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have since launched an investigation and classified the event as a serious incident.

The maintenance report does not establish a direct connection between the technical warnings and the aircraft's sudden loss of altitude, nor does it confirm whether there was an actual loss of hydraulic pressure or fluid during the flight.

Investigators are currently examining flight data, aircraft systems and crew actions to determine the sequence of events.

On August 4, Air India flight AI2379 experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop while flying over Odisha, leaving 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured.

The Airbus A320 later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, along with eight crew members, comprising two pilots and six cabin crew members.

Air India has said that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority and that it is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The Civil Aviation Ministry is also closely monitoring the case, while investigators await further findings from the AAIB.

With inouts from ANI

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