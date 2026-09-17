'Change your mindset': Supreme Court's big observation on Tamil Nadu's opposition to Hindi

Tamil Nadu must reconsider its mindset over teaching Hindi in schools across the state, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday, asking it to rethink opposing establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The court observed that Hindi cannot be entirely excluded in Tamil Nadu and people should not be alienated from those sitting in Delhi.

The observation was made by a two-judge bench that included Justices BV Nagarathna and AG Masih, while hearing a matter over Tamil Nadu's opposition to teaching Hindi in schools.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna said the coastal state should change the "mindset" that Hindi will not be allowed to be taught on the soil of Tamil Nadu. Further, she stated that Tamil Nadu should hold talks with the Centre over the issue of language.

"We are saying in addition to all the good things you’re doing in your State, having something in addition will not bring down your standards. Coming from Delhi, will not lower the standards of Chennai. People in Chennai should not alienate Delhi and vice versa," the court said, as cited by Bar and Bench.

What this matter is all about?

The Supreme Court made the remarks while hearing a plea by the Tamil Nadu government that has challenged a Madras High Court's directive, asking it to establish Navodaya Vidyalayas in each district of the state. The directive was issued after the high court observed that the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act was not violated by the Navodaya Vidyalayas.

However, the Tamil Nadu protested the directive and moved to the Supreme Court after observing that the two-language policy was not consistent with the Navodaya Vidyalayas and asserting that education policies fall within its domain.

However, the Supreme Court has observed that education falls in the concurrent list and there has to have be "cooperative federalism". The court also told Tamil Nadu that Navodaya Vidyalayas will not interfere with educational institutions within the state, and they can continue operating accordingly.

"All the good things that you are doing for education on your state. We also know that in Tamil Nadu education level is high compared to other states. Having something in addition will not put down your standards. Education coming from Delhi will not lower the standards of Chennai that much we know," the court said, as quoted by Live Law.

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