Tarun Tejpal moves Supreme Court against Bombay High Court's conviction in 2013 rape case

New Delhi:

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court’s verdict convicting him in the 2013 rape case and sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The High Court had overturned his 2021 acquittal, holding that the trial court had failed to properly assess key evidence in the case.

The Goa government has also moved the Supreme Court, seeking an enhancement of Tejpal's sentence from 10 years to life imprisonment, contending that the punishment does not adequately reflect the gravity of the offence.

The case, which stems from the 2013 ThinkFest event in Goa, will now be examined by the Supreme Court, setting the stage for another significant legal battle.

More to follow...