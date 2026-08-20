'Very difficult to keep him out': R Ashwin opens up on India's number three options ahead of crucial NZ tour

New Delhi:

The Indian team is currently amidst a two-game Test series against Sri Lanka, and having won the first Test, India will be hoping to put in a good show for the second clash of the series as well. With the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka, India will be gearing up for a tour to New Zealand.

Both India and New Zealand will take on each other in a multi-format tour later this year. With the two sides scheduled to play Test cricket as well, there could be heavy discussion around who could be India’s number three with the bat as they take on New Zealand.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and gave his take. Ashwin opined that both Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, who are prospects to play at number three, can make their way into the XI.

"When we played the practice games at the WACA (before the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), Padikkal looked really, really comfortable. I feel like he is a batter who has a lot of time to play against pacers. Now, if he scores runs in the second Test, I think he will have to be the No.3 in New Zealand. It's very difficult to keep him out,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin compared Padikkal’s ability to that of Ajinkya Rahane

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about Padikkal’s performance in the field. He opened up on what Padikkal brings to the table as a fielder and compared his catching ability to that of Ajinkya Rahane.

"The way Devdutt batted, especially on the back foot, and the way he used his feet and shuffled from back to front, was really good. He showed why there is value in spending time in the first-class system. He shaped up his skills there, and he exhibited those here in the Test. He is also a good slip fielder, I hope he gets to field at slip even for spinners. He can be a long-term solution in the slip cordon for spinners. He also has the temperament of Ajinkya Rahane. So, I really hope Devdutt goes from strength to strength because he is a damn good player,” Ashwin said.

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