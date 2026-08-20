Telangana shocker: School principal killed by two Class 10 students, was stabbed 27 times

Nalgonda:

Police in Telangana's Nalgonda district have solved the murder of school principal Kallu Rupa Reddy, who was allegedly brutally killed by two Class 10 students at her home in Kondamallepally earlier this month.

According to Nalgonda police, the two minor students allegedly planned the robbery and murder after Rupa Reddy reprimanded them over their spending habits and warned that she would inform their parents. The students allegedly stabbed the principal around 27 times before fleeing with cash and her mobile phone. Both suspects have been arrested.

How victim's last words became key to cracking case

A seemingly insignificant detail from Rupa Reddy's final phone conversation helped investigators narrow down the suspects. Before her phone was switched off, she had spoken to her aunt, and her last word was reportedly "Babu."

Police found that students at Rupa Reddy's school were commonly addressed as "Babu." This led investigators to focus their probe on the students. Police initially identified 13 students for scrutiny and questioned five of them before narrowing their focus to two Class 10 students who appeared to be spending unusually large amounts of money.

Students stole money to fund splurging habits

The investigation revealed that the two students lived in the same hostel room and were allegedly attracted to expensive phones, motorcycles and a lavish lifestyle. Police said they had also been searching on social media and YouTube for ways to make money quickly.

The students had reportedly been reprimanded by Rupa Reddy after she found a phone and some money in their hostel bags. She allegedly warned them that she would inform their families about their behaviour. Police believe the incident left the students angry with her and motivated them to target her.

Students did recce of principal's house

According to police, the students conducted reconnaissance of Rupa Reddy's house for about a week before carrying out the crime.

On the day of the murder, they allegedly changed their clothes in Kondamallepally and purchased a knife and gloves. Since a CCTV camera was installed outside the front of the house, they allegedly entered through the rear and stole cash.

Police said Rupa Reddy recognised the students, prompting them to attack her with a knife. They allegedly stabbed her around 27 times before taking cash and her phone and escaping through the rear of the house.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sarath Chandra Pawar treated the case as a major challenge and formed five special teams under the leadership of the Deverakonda DSP.

Investigators used forensic evidence, fingerprints, a dog squad, CCTV footage and technical analysis to identify the suspects. Police examined footage from more than 70 CCTV cameras across a 30-kilometre area and questioned over 80 people during the investigation.

The breakthrough came when police intercepted the two students at Doniyala X-Road while they were travelling on a motorcycle. They were allegedly found carrying Rs 1.54 lakh in cash. Police said three Rs 500 notes had blood stains on them.

Cash, phone and weapons recovered

Police said the suspects confessed during questioning to killing Rupa Reddy and stealing the cash. Cops recovered Rs 1.54 lakh in cash, the victim's mobile phone, an iPhone allegedly purchased for ₹60,000, the knife used in the crime, gloves, masks and two mobile phones.

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