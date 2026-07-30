Class 12 student dies by suicide in Telangana after teacher 'insulted' him over marks

Hyderabad:

An 18-year-old intermediate second-year student allegedly died by suicide in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district after a woman lecturer allegedly 'insulted' him in front of his classmates over the marks he secured in an examination, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kothapalli village under Gadwal mandal. Police said the student, who was enrolled at a government junior college, allegedly hanged himself at his home while his parents and elder brother were away.

Based on a complaint filed by the student's brother, police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the lecturer. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Teacher slapped student

According to police, the Class 12 student alleged in a suicide note that the incident stemmed from an argument with the lecturer on July 27. The note claimed that the lecturer praised a girl student on the college premises for scoring higher than him in the examination. The student allegedly objected, saying she had secured only one mark more than he had.

Following the argument, the lecturer allegedly slapped him. The deceased, who was upset, took the extreme step, police said.

Investigators said the suicide note stated that the student was ending his life because the teacher had reprimanded and slapped him. However, police clarified that these are allegations made in the note and are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

In the Board of Intermediate first-year exams (results of which were announced earlier), the girl student had secured first rank in the college by scoring 435 marks out of 440, while the victim had got second rank with 434 marks in the BiPC (Biology) stream, police said.

During the argument, the student allegedly made certain remark against the lecturer, following which she slapped him and took him to the principal, who counselled the victim, police said based on preliminary investigation.

The family members of the deceased student told media persons that he was a very bright student, who came second in the district.

They further alleged that the boy died by suicide because of the insult and sought stern action against the lecturer.

IIT Bombay student dies by suicide

Earlier on Wednesday, a second-year student died by suicide at IIT Bombay. Soon after receiving information about the incident, Mumbai Police initiated an investigation into the matter. On the night of July 29, 2026, information was received that Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan (20), a second-year Material Science student living in Room No. G-4147 of Hostel No. 04 at the IIT Bombay, Powai campus, died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room using a bedsheet.

In this connection, Accidental Death Report (ADR) No. 83/2026 has been registered at the Powai Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the death.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With PTI inputs)

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