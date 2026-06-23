Telangana horror: Four family members found dead inside locked house, probe underway

Nalgonda:

A family of four was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house in Telangana Colony on Sagar Road in Nalgonda district. The bodies were discovered in a decomposed state after neighbours alerted authorities about a foul smell coming from the house.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sultan (45), a bag trader in Prakasam Bazaar, his wife Haseena (40), a teacher at a private school, their son Muzammil (20), a BSc student, and their daughter Afsar (11), a class seventh student.

Police launch probe

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the deaths. Clues teams, dog squads and forensic experts were called to the scene to collect evidence and examine all possible angles.

The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. According to preliminary findings, the deaths are believed to have occurred four to five days ago.

When police arrived at the house, they found the main gate locked from the outside. After breaking open the lock, officers discovered the partially decomposed bodies inside the residence.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar said the investigation is ongoing and that the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after forensic analysis and post-mortem reports are received.

Police suspect pesticide consumption may be involved, but officials have stressed that no conclusion has been reached and all possibilities are being examined.

Residents told police that another young member of the family was reportedly missing from the house. Some neighbours also claimed they had heard loud arguments and screams coming from the residence around four days before the bodies were discovered.

According to locals, the family had been facing domestic disputes for some time. They also said that Muzammil and Abhquaraha were Sultan’s children from his first marriage.

Recent suspicious deaths in Telangana

The incident comes amid other recent suspicious death cases reported in Telangana. On June 20, a woman in Hyderabad was accused of strangling her husband and allgedly attempting to portray the murder as a suicide.

The victim, Boda Narsing, a vegetable vendor, lived with his wife Swarupa and their two daughters in LB Nagar.

In another case reported earlier this month, a 27-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances during a gathering at a farmhouse in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Following a complaint by the victim's father, police registered a case and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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