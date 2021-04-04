Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh issues new COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday came out with a number of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a country-wide surge in the recent past. According to the new guidelines, if a single case of coronavirus is reported, then that particular area will be declared a containment zone and twenty houses will be sealed. For more than 1 patient, sixty houses will be sealed.

The movement will be restricted for 14 days in containment zones, and a surveillance team will keep an eye.

"Rules vary for multi-storey buildings. On report of 1 positive patient, the respective floor will be sealed. In case of more than 1 patient, related block of housing group to be sealed. Containment zone to be unlocked after no COVID positive case," it further said.

