UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits ailing Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh, 89, was hospitalised on Saturday following swelling in his body.

Lucknow Published on: July 04, 2021 13:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to see former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted there with age-related problems.

Kalyan Singh, 89, was hospitalised on Saturday following swelling in his body.

Yogi Adityanath inquired about the health of the veteran leaders and also directed doctors to ensure best treatment for him.

Kalyan Singh, last year, had been hospitalized after he tested positive for Covid. He was discharged from hospital after a month.

Kalyan Singh is also the former Governor of Rajasthan.

