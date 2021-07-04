Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Won't let him return as UP CM in 2022, says Owaisi; challenge accepted, Yogi Adityanath responds.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Saturday clearly stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government in the state by winning more than 300 seats in the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections.

While speaking to news agency ANI on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that 'Yogi Adityanath won't return as CM', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Asaduddin Owaisi is a big leader of our nation. If he has challenged BJP for the 2022 Assembly elections, then BJP workers accept his challenge. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022."

ALSO READ: Assaduddin Owaisi can become Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Owaisi had earlier said that his party will field candidates on 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held next year. The AIMIM has announced that the party will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year with 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', an alliance of smaller parties floated by Om Prakash Rajbhar

Besides AIMIM and Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha includes eight other parties like Krishna Patel's Apna Dal, Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekar Ravan's Azad Samaj Party.

Speaking at India TV's day-long conclave Chunav Manch on Saturday Yogi Adityanath said any ‘alliance’ will have to meet the same fate as in the year 2017 and 2019. “Any political party has the right to chose its allies to fight an election, but they should know that they will have to bite the dust just like in 2017 and 2019. There isn't an iota of doubt that BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh election.”

Latest India News