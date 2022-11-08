Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh by-elections: Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli to vote on December 5

Uttar Pradesh by-elections: The by-polls will be held in two assembly constituencies -- Khatauli and Rampur -- and a Lok Sabha seat Mainpuri on December 5.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2022 12:59 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights

  • By-elections will be held in two assembly seats -- Rampur and Khatauli
  • By-polls will also be held in Mainpuri as seat is vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav
  • Voting in all three constituencies to take place on December 5

Uttar Pradesh by-elections: The election commission has decided to hold bypolls in two assembly -- Khatauli and Rampur and a Lok Sabha seat - Mainpuri - in Uttar Pradesh on December 5.

The by-elections in two assembly seats including Khatauli and Rampur will be held after disqualification of the incumbent MLAs in their respective constituencies.

The election commission has disqualified BJP MLA Vikram Singh as MLA from the Khatauli constituency after he was found guilty in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Samajwadi Party and Rampur MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after he was found guilty in a hate speech case.   

In Mainpuri, the by-election has to be held after the demise of MP and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.  

