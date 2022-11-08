Uttar Pradesh by-elections: Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli to vote on December 5

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttar Pradesh by-elections: The election commission has decided to hold bypolls in two assembly -- Khatauli and Rampur and a Lok Sabha seat - Mainpuri - in Uttar Pradesh on December 5.

The by-elections in two assembly seats including Khatauli and Rampur will be held after disqualification of the incumbent MLAs in their respective constituencies.

The election commission has disqualified BJP MLA Vikram Singh as MLA from the Khatauli constituency after he was found guilty in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Samajwadi Party and Rampur MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after he was found guilty in a hate speech case.

In Mainpuri, the by-election has to be held after the demise of MP and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

