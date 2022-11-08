'Don’t hallucinate, You and Satyendar Jain know me very well': Conman Sukesh hits out at Kejriwal, AAP again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has once again made new claims accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain of pressurising him through jail administration. The conman in his new letter made various allegations against Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain and also responded to Delhi CM, other AAP leaders charge that he (Sukesh) was doing all this purposely in view of the upcoming elections.

Sukesh made fresh accusations against AAP leaders, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party and Delhi minister Satyender Jain threatened him.

The conman also talked about AAP pressurising him to bring Tamil Nadu MLAs to Kejriwal's party.

In his new letter, Conman alleged, "Kejriwalj you and your associates are saying that all this is done purposely during elections, why it was not done before when ED and CBI Questioned me? And why I did not disclose before? I will answer this, let me tell you that I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the jail administration and Satyendar Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation. This year, as it become too much and I don’t have any need to take all this from you..."

"I decided to move as per law. Not because someone or anyone is asking me to do so. So stop your old style drama, its too evident and all can see

that you're trying to cover up and divert the issue..." Sukesh said.

"Kejriwal why Satyendar Jain was constantly asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in HC against former DG Sandeep Goel and the jail administration, why was I constantly threatened apart from asking me to give more funds for your election Campaigns? Why afraid of inquiry? What are you scared off if you are truthful..," he asked.

"Kejriwalj, Manish Sisodia has said I am doing all this as I am going to be helped in my case? Let me take the pleasure to answer that, unfortunately, he is very wrong as I am not interested for anyone’s help and fortunately I am capable of handling my case and proving my innocence. So stop diverting the matter from the main issue, I have all the resources to the best to take care of my case. I don’t need to please anyone in any form to be helped. So don’t divert the topic or from the issue to be answered by you," Sukesh said.

"Kejriwal your spokespersons person Saurabh and Atishi asked who is Sukesh? Many would not know, and also asked if I was Raja Sathayawadi

Harishchandra?"

"Let me answer that too, Kejriwal... many would not know... Sukesh... according to you... so I may ask then why are you getting so scarred and being so defensive, if I am nobody? Secondly, even as you think many would not know... now even that many would know as the person who exposed AAP, black and white in open, even after threats and assault orchestrated by you through the DG and the jail administration on me, time and again since last 3 months..." Sukesh said.

Conman Sukesh further said that he's not Satyawadi Harishchandra... but you (Kejriwal) and associates must answer some questions.... why you took Rs 50 crores then again Rs 10 crores, pressurising him to bring Rs 500 crores to the party, asking to bring MLA from other parties in Tamil Nadu to yours... then again this year asking him to fund for Punjab and Goa elections... threatening me to withdraw complaint from HC against DG, Jail administration and Jain.

"Kejriwal don’t keep saying all this is being done because of elections, let me tell you something and give a piece of advice. You know me very

well. You and Mr. Jain are among few people, who know me very well. So, don’t hallucinate that I won't give evidence against all that I have said

or won't testify, I will give every single thing that I have, which you know very well, as your mask has to be removed in open..." Conman alleged.

"Kejriwal don’t day-dream about winning elections as people are seeing everything, your drama won't work anymore, your karma, your lies, you

will be defeated badly for sure. Also soon you will be voted out of power everywhere else. So stop playing this card that all this is being done because of elections, which anyways you are not winning..." Sukesh mentioned in his letter.

Sukesh asked Kejriwal to stop sending him alleged offers and threats through the jail administration and your cronies.

"I am not intimidated or interested in any of your offers, I will not back out, I will make sure every single transaction given to you and Jain is brought before the court of law with every piece of evidence that I saved from start knowing how you are dual faced. I am thankful to God that he gave me that thought at that time when all this started in 2016, to keep a record of everything."

"Lastly Kejriwal, you and your associates stop provoking me and making it dirty, as it would then force me to reveal few other things which are

very personal, which you or Mr. Jain will not be happy in any form, details which will shock the country, You know exactly what I am talking about. So kindly maintain the decorum and answer the investigation, and accept the truth, instead of talking about my individuality and integrity," Sukesh wrote.

Conman Sukesh said he's ready to face the law if any of his claims, charges before Delhi L-G turns out to be wrong.

Sukesh further asked Kerjiwal that if any of his (conman) claims turn out to be true then he (Kejriwal) will resign and retire from politics for good.

