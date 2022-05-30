Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Uttar Pradesh: Bride refuses to marry groom in Kanpur after he fails to arrange 'photographer'.

The incident was reported from a village in Kanpur Dehat district on Sunday

The elders in the family tried to convince the bride but in vain

Brides in Uttar Pradesh are getting bolder and more demanding. In the past few weeks, brides have turned away their groom because either he came 'drunk' or was 'bald'.

Now, a bride has refused to marry because the groom forgot to bring along a photographer.

The incident was reported from a village in Kanpur Dehat district on Sunday (May 29).

The marriage of the daughter of a farmer living in a village under Mangalpur police station area in Kanpur Dehat was fixed with a man living in Bhognipur.

The stage was beautifully decorated for the 'Jaimaal' ceremony when the 'baraat' (wedding procession) arrived, it was welcomed by the bride's family and the bride and the groom reached the stage for the 'Jaimaal' ceremony.

No photographer or videographer?

However, the bride realised that there was no photographer to capture the memorable moments and refused to take part in the ceremony. She later left the stage for her neighbour's house.

Everyone tried hard to convince the girl, but she said, "The man who did not care about our marriage today, how is he going to take care of me in the future?"

The elders in the family also tried to convince her but in vain.

After that the matter reached the police station, where both the parties agreed to return the cash and valuables exchanged by mutual consent.

Sub-Inspector of Mangalpur police station, Dori Lal, said the matter was sorted out mutually.

"Both the parties returned the goods and cash given to each other. After this, the groom left for his native place without a bride," he said and added, "There was a dispute over the photographer and videographer which the groom side did not arrange due to which the girl got angry and refused to marry."

(With IANS inputs)

