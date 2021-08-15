Uttar Pradesh bans Muharram processions but allows 'Tazia'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. UP bans Muharram processions but allows 'Tazia'.

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned religious processions on the occasion of Muharram in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and security concerns but allowed 'Tazias' and 'Majlis' inside homes.

The Yogi Adityanath administration issued an order on Saturday, asking district authorities to not allow any religious processions to be taken out during Muharram.

"Owing to the COVID pandemic, no permission should be granted to take out any processions/'Tazias'," the order said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said in an order issued to district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and other senior officials that 'Tazias' and 'Majlis' with a maximum of 50 people can be set up at home.

The order also directed officials to talk to religious leaders to ensure strict compliance of the order. Adequate police force will be deployed in sensitive areas and containment zones, it added.

The order directed officials to remain vigilant about anti-social elements who may try to disturb communal amity and the possibility of terrorists targeting common citizens.

"Special attention should be paid to anti-social elements and those spreading rumours. Checking should be conducted at public places like railway stations, bus stations and religious places," the order said.

Social media will also be monitored and appropriate action will be taken in case an objectionable post is found. The post must be blocked. Special alertness must be with increased sensitivity since Muharram is being held in the month of Shravan, the order added.

