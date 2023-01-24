'Not familiar...' : US reacts to controversial BBC documentary critical of PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI US reacts to BBC documentary critical of PM Modi

BBC documentary row: The United States has given its reaction over the ongoing row on a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has sparked controversy since its release. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, January 23, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that he is not familiar with the documentary. "I'm not familiar with the documentary you're referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies," he remarked.

US' reactions on BBC documentary

He said there are several factors, including political, economic, and incredibly deep people-to-people ties, that support the US' global strategic engagement with India. Calling India's democracy a vibrant one, Price said the US looks to everything that ties both countries together. "we look to everything that ties us together, and we look to reinforce all of those elements that tie us together. When we have concerns about actions that are taken in India, we've voiced those we've had an occasion to do that," he added.

He also emphasised the exceptionally close relationship between the US and India as well as the fact that both countries share the values that are common to American and Indian democracy.

"I am not aware of this documentary that you point to, but I will say broadly, is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, there are economic ties, there are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of those additional elements are the values that we share the values that are common to American democracy and to Indian democracy," Price added.

MEA calls documentary biased and 'propaganda piece'

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs responded to the BBC documentary by claiming that it was entirely biased. While addressing a weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We think this is a propaganda piece. This has no objectivity. This is biased. Do note that this hasn't been screened in India. We don't want to answer more on this so that this doesn't get much dignity." He even raised questions on "the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it."

It should be noted here that UK-based media, BBC released a documentary- “India: The Modi Question". The documentary, which was released last week and now banned in India, is allegedly based on the Gujarat riots and the role of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)

