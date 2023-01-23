'May disturb peace in University': JNU cancels screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JNU cancels screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

BBC documentary controversy: Amid the controversy that erupted following the release of a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday cancelled the screening of the same, citing the documentary could hamper the law and order situation in the campus.

This came three days after UK-based media, BBC released a documentary- “India: The Modi Question". The documentary, which is now banned in India, is allegedly based on the Gujarat riots and the role of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Prior-permission not taken

According to the college authority, the" screening of 'India: The Modi Question' was scheduled for January 24 by a group of students. It said that the students were not taken prior permission for the screening of an "unauthorised" documentary.

“It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/movie “India: The Modi Question” scheduled for 24th January 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in Teflas,” the advisory said.

“No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorized activity may disturb the peace and harmony of the University Campus,” it added.

The administration advised the individuals to cancel the screening warning of strict action against them upon the non-compliance with the advisory. “The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority,” it said.

MEA calls it 'propaganda piece'

Earlier last week, India condemned the documentary series on PM Modi and described it as a ‘propaganda piece’ designed to push a discredited narrative. “We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) showed the first episode of the documentary to nearly 200 students on campus. Subsequently, a probe will be initiated on receiving a written complaint, said police officials.

(With inputs from agency)

