Upendra Kushwaha, once an ally of Nitish Kumar, gets Y+ security cover

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who parted his ways with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and formed his new party RLJD, has now been given Y+ category security by the Central government. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order. After resigning, Kushwaha, who has been lauded for his "courage" by Kumar's abandoned ally BJP, took a swipe at the chief minister.

According to reports, IB was given inputs that Upendra Kushwaha could be attacked, after which he has now been given Y plus security by the Central Government. A few days before leaving JDU, stones were pelted at the convoy of Upendra Kushwaha's vehicles while returning from a program near Arrah.

Just a few days ago, the Y Plus security has also been given to LJP leader Chirag Paswan and Mukesh Sahni, the founder of VIP.

Under Y plus cover, there are 11 security personnel including 1 commando and 2 PSOs. Five out of 11 static police personnel live in and around the concerned VIP's house for security.

