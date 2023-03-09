Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Upendra Kushwaha, once an ally of Nitish Kumar, gets Y+ security cover

Upendra Kushwaha, once an ally of Nitish Kumar, gets Y+ security cover

A few days before leaving JDU, stones were pelted at the convoy of Upendra Kushwaha's vehicles while returning from a program near Arrah.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: March 09, 2023 12:48 IST
Upendra Kushwaha
Image Source : PTI Upendra Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who parted his ways with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and formed his new party RLJD, has now been given Y+ category security by the Central government. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order. After resigning, Kushwaha, who has been lauded for his "courage" by Kumar's abandoned ally BJP, took a swipe at the chief minister.

According to reports, IB was given inputs that Upendra Kushwaha could be attacked, after which he has now been given Y plus security by the Central Government. A few days before leaving JDU, stones were pelted at the convoy of Upendra Kushwaha's vehicles while returning from a program near Arrah.

 

Just a few days ago, the Y Plus security has also been given to LJP leader Chirag Paswan and Mukesh Sahni, the founder of VIP. 

Related Stories
Upendra Kushwaha makes big gain days after RLSP-JDU merger, nominated to Legislative Council

Upendra Kushwaha makes big gain days after RLSP-JDU merger, nominated to Legislative Council

RJD, JD (U) merger would be 'suicidal', says Upendra Kushwaha on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

RJD, JD (U) merger would be 'suicidal', says Upendra Kushwaha on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Ramcharitmanas row: RJD, JD (U) take different stands over Chandrashekhar's remarks | READ

Ramcharitmanas row: RJD, JD (U) take different stands over Chandrashekhar's remarks | READ

Disgruntled JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha resigns, forms new party

Disgruntled JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha resigns, forms new party

Under Y plus cover, there are 11 security personnel including 1 commando and 2 PSOs. Five out of 11 static police personnel live in and around the concerned VIP's house for security.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News