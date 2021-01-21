Image Source : UTTAR PRADESH LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY 10 BJP, 2 SP candidates elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council. (Representational image)

Ten nominees of the ruling BJP, including its state President Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, and two of the opposition SP were declared elected unopposed to the UP Legislative Council on Thursday.

The nomination papers of 13th candidate, an independent, were rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday, leaving 12 candidates in fray for as many vacant seats.

Former bureaucrat Arvind Sharma, Laxman Prasad Acharya, Salil Bishnoi, Govind Shukla, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Ashwini Tyagi, Dharamvir Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary were the other BJP nominees declared elected.

Samajwadi Party's Ahmad Hasan and Rajendra Chaudhary were also elected to the Vidhan Parishad.

