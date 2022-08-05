UP: Free bus ride for women on Raksha Bandhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan

Women will be able to travel for free for 48 hours from 12 midnight on Aug 10 to midnight of Aug 12

All buses operated for the service will also be fitted with the national flag

Raksha Bandhan: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan, a spokesman said on Friday.

Women will be able to travel for free for 48 hours from 12 midnight on August 10 to midnight of August 12 in buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, the spokesman said.

All buses operated for the service will also be fitted with the national flag, he added.

ALSO READ | 75th Independence Day: Govt to hold exhibitions on 'horrors of Partition' at railway stations, airports

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC locals from August 8 | Check Timings

Latest India News