Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP: Free bus ride for women on Raksha Bandhan

UP: Free bus ride for women on Raksha Bandhan

Rakshabandhan: Women will be able to travel for free for 48 hours from 12 midnight on August 10 to the midnight of August 12 in buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, the spokesman said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2022 23:47 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights

  • Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan
  • Women will be able to travel for free for 48 hours from 12 midnight on Aug 10 to midnight of Aug 12
  • All buses operated for the service will also be fitted with the national flag

Raksha Bandhan: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan, a spokesman said on Friday.

Women will be able to travel for free for 48 hours from 12 midnight on August 10 to midnight of August 12 in buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, the spokesman said.

All buses operated for the service will also be fitted with the national flag, he added.

ALSO READ75th Independence Day: Govt to hold exhibitions on 'horrors of Partition' at railway stations, airports

ALSO READMumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC locals from August 8 | Check Timings

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News