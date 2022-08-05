Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC locals from August 8 | Check Timings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The reports also stated that introducing fifth rakes in the service will allow the smooth running of more trains.

Mumbai news: Western Railway is expected to roll out eight more fully air-conditioned local trains from Monday (August 8) amid a high rise in demand. At present 40 services run on the western line on weekdays while 32 trains on Sundays.

The introduction of these new trains will take the number of AC locals running in this section to 48 from its earlier 40 trains.

According to reports, more AC trains will be introduced during the morning peak hours as well as evening peak hours. The morning trains will be introduced at 7:30 am from Virar station and 9:48 am from Borivali while another service will operate from Churchgate station at 6:35 pm.

Earlier the western railways had slashed the prices of their tickets by 50 percent which led to an increase in the number of riders since May 2022.

