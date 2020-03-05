UP: CM Adityanath, his ministers cancel Holi Milan events

Yogi Adityanath cancels Holi Milan

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to participate in Holi get-together functions in view of the coronavirus scare, the BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh have also begun canceling 'Holi Milan' events in the state. BJP President J.P. Nadda has also written to all state unit chiefs, advising against social gatherings and Holi Milan events, party leaders said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday night that he will stay away from Holi Milan and urged people to avoid social gatherings as did several of his colleagues. "Prevention is better than cure. I would appeal to all to avoid social gatherings and take good care of themselves and their family," Adityanath said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been celebrating the festival in Gorakhpur, where he meets and greets people in large numbers.

Almost all politicians in the state hold similar functions in their respective constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh minister for micro, small and medium enterprises and Khadi industries, Siddhartha Nath Singh, who is also the state government's spokesman, has announced the postponement of a Holi Milan event scheduled for March 8 in Prayagraj, which is his constituency.

"I will hold it later," said Singh who was the first Uttar Pradesh Minister to distance himself from the Holi Milan.

State Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, who too is a state government spokesperson, said, "Holi is a major festival for us Brajwasis. Yet, in the wake of the coronavirus scare, I have decided to cancel all my pre-scheduled functions in which I was to participate. I think it is in everybody's interest that social gatherings are avoided till the time the scare lasts."

However, Samajwadi Party leaders will celebrate Holi in Sefai in Etawah with family, friends, and supporters.

"We will celebrate in the traditional manner and we will not let the coronavirus scare bog us down," said an SP leader.

A Congress leader also echoed similar sentiments when he said that when people in the constituency come to celebrate the festival, it would be improper to turn them away.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah won't play Holi this year, says India well prepared to contain coronavirus

ALSO READ | Yogi transfers 15 IPS officers in UP