Image Source : FILE UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive. Singh is under home quarantine and urged people to follow the necessary guidelines.

Giving the information, BJP Chief tweeted, “I had symptoms for the coronavirus and got tested. My reports are positive. I request all the people who come in contact with me to quarantine themselves as per the guidelines and get them tested as per requirement”

मुझे कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिख रहे थे जिसके चलते मैंने अपनी कोविड-19 की जाँच कराई। जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव आई है। मुझसे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से मेरा निवेदन है कि वह गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर ले और आवश्यकता अनुसार अपनी जाँच करा ले। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had tested positive for coronavirus. While Amit shah has been admitted to the hospital, Purohit has been advised home isolation.

