Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital (image used for representational purpose only)

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Taking to twitter, Shah requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” the minister's tweet in Hindi roughly said.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India touched 17 lakh-mark as the country recorded over 54,700 cases cases in a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, Delhi now stands at the 12th position among the various states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases of Covid-19.

