Sunday, August 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amit Shah Covid-19 positive: Reactions pour in for his speedy recovery

Amit Shah Covid-19 positive: Reactions pour in for his speedy recovery

Amit Shah has been found to be coronavirus positive. The Union Home Minister tweeted earlier today to say that the test had come positive. Reactions are pouring in, wishing him speedy recovery.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2020 18:02 IST
twitter reactions,narendra modi,amit shah covid news,amit shah positive,amit shah covid,amit shah c
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Amit Shah Covid-19 positive: Reactions pour in for his speedy recovery

Amit Shah has been found to be coronavirus positive. The Union Home Minister tweeted earlier today to say that the test had come positive. Reactions are pouring in, wishing him speedy recovery.  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the first to post their wishes on Twitter.

"Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!" she tweeted.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji" said arvind Kejriwal on Twitter

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the entire nation was wishing for Amit Shah's good health.

"Respected Amit Shah Bhai. I pray to God for you speedy recovery. Wishes from everyone in the country are with you," he tweeted in Hindi

BJP president JP Nadda wished Shah good health

(More to follow)

ALSO READ | Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Watch | Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X