Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from a Chennai hospital said today. The Governor has been advised home isolation and he will be monitored by a team of doctors from the hospital. The update came just hours after he was taken to the hospital earlier in the morning.

"He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai," said a Kauvery hospital official.

Earlier last week, 84 people in the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the 81-year-old leader is said to not have come in contact with any of those who had contracted the infection.

Tamil has reported over 2.5 lakh confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll due to the infection in the state has already crossed the 4,000-mark.

