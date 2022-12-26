Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meet with IMA today, discuss COVID preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "We are working on alert mode to control the spread of COVID-19," Mandaviya had said earlier.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association around 4 pm on Monday. The meeting will discuss the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in the wake of the spread of the new subvariant of Coronavirus in India.

In a statement issued earlier, Mandaviya said that the government has been working to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country and urged the people to wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"We are working on alert mode to control the spread of COVID-19 and are conducting environmental, sewage and human surveillance. Virus RNA was found in the sewage samples in Delhi and Mumbai," Mandaviya had said.

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday decided that mock drills would be conducted at all health facilities across the country on December 27 (Tuesday) in the backdrop of a surge in Coronavirus cases in the country.

Prime Minister Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 preparedness. During the meeting, Modi stressed on the need to follow COVID protocols at all times in view of the upcoming festive season.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya advises state health ministers to be alert & prepared amid fresh scare

Latest India News