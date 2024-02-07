Uniform Civil Code Bill passed by voice vote in Uttarakhand Assembly amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants

Follow us on Image Source : X/@PUSHKARDHAMI Uttarakhand Assembly passes the historic Uniform Civil Code.

Dehradun: In a significant move, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on Wednesday. The bill was passed by voice vote amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in the Assembly. Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government tabled the bill in the Assembly -- the first such move in any state since Independence. The bill was presented by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with an aim to establish uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion.

What did CM Pushkar Singh Dhami say about the bill?

Earlier today, detailed discussions were held on the bill. Speaking in the Assembly, CM Dhami said this is not an ordinary bill. "India is a vast nation and it presents ample opportunities for states to make significant strides and set precedents that can influence the entire country. Our state has got the opportunity to make history and provide a guiding path for the nation as a whole. It is imperative that other states across the country also embark on a similar trajectory, aligning their efforts towards fulfilling the aspirations and ideals set forth by the makers of the Constitution," he added.

CM thanks people of state, PM Modi

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand and PM Modi after the passage of the bill. This is a special day... The UCC has been passed. Soon, it will be sent to the President. We will implement it in the state as a law, as soon as the President signs it," he added.

'Bill to ensure equality for all'

Speaking further, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the significance of the Uniform Civil Code, stating that it would ensure equality for all individuals without any bias in matters such as marriage, maintenance, inheritance, and divorce. He highlighted that the bill would primarily address discrimination against women, serving as a crucial step towards eliminating injustices and wrongful acts perpetrated against them. "It is time to stop the atrocities against the 'Matrishakti'... The discrimination against our sisters and daughters has to stop... Half of the population should now get equal rights," the CM added.

UCC Committee conducted exhaustive process

Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said the UCC Committee conducted an exhaustive process, holding 72 meetings and receiving suggestions from over 2,72,000 individuals through emails and WhatsApp. Support for the UCC Bill was voiced by various members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI's PRESS CONFERENCE:

Key highlights of the bill

The bill contains the laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters. Among the many proposals, the Uniform Civil Code Bill makes it compulsory for live-in relationships to be registered under the law.

The bill also imposes a complete ban on child marriage and introduces a uniform process for divorce. The Code provides equal rights to women of all religions in their ancestral property. As per the UCC Bill, the age for marriage will be 18 for women and 21 for men in all communities. Marriage registration is mandatory in all religions and marriages without registration will be invalid. No divorce petition will be allowed to be filed after one year of marriage.

Highlighting the ceremonies for marriage, the UCC Bill noted that marriage may be solemnised or contracted between a man and a woman in accordance with religious beliefs, practices, customary rites and ceremonies, including but not limited to "Saptapadt", "Ashirvad", "Nikah", "Holy Union," and "Anand Karaj" under the Anand Marriage Act 1909, as well as under, but not limited to, The Special Marriage Act, 1954 and the Arya Marriage Validation Act, 1937.

ALSO READ: Uniform Civil Code in India: Understanding its need and significance in present day