Undertrial prisoner dies in UP's Pratapgarh district jail. 

Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
Jail officials said that Budhai Saroj ,60 was lodged in the jail along with his grandson for the past 2-months for their alleged involvement in a life-threatening attack on a rival.

Pratapgarh Published on: August 08, 2021 10:32 IST
An undertrial prisoner in the Pratapgarh district jail died after suddenly falling sick.

Jail officials said that Budhai Saroj ,60, a resident of Sangramgarh police station area, was lodged in the jail along with his grandson for the past two months for their alleged involvement in a life-threatening attack on a rival.

District Jail Superintendent RP Chaudhary said, "Budhai complained of breathlessness, following which he was taken to the medical college, where he died during treatment."

The family of the deceased has been informed, authorities said, adding the body was sent for post mortem on Saturday.

