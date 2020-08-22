Complete Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link by August 2022, J&K LG asks Railways

Image Source : INDIA TV World's highest Railway bridge over Chenab river under construction. The bridge is part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir railway link project between Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla, a 272-km railway line being built at Rs 27,949 crore is one of the most challenging projects Indian Railways has undertaken. The upcoming railway route will also see the construction of the world's highest railway bridge and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge. Though out of the total length of the railway line which is 272 km, 161 km has already been completed, the newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who has recently reviewed the project, asked railways to complete the remaining part between Katra and Banihal by August 15, 2022, according to Hindustan Times.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link | Key highlights

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also directed railways to connect Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara region in Kashmir with the rail link.

The world's highest 1.1315 km long railway bridge is being constructed over Chenab river at a height of 359 metres in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chenab bridge being built on the Katra-Banihal railway line at village Kauri in the Reasi district.

Chenab river bridge will be 30 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

The Chenab river bridge links the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.

L-G Manoj Sinha has also asked to run Vistadome coaches on the Kashmir route to attract tourists.

The railways has agreed to run local train service between Udhampur and Kathua to add to the convenience of locals.

