Coming soon! World’s highest rail bridge by Indian Railways over river Chenab | Photos

Indian Railways will soon have the world’s highest railway bridge. The 1.315-km long, Chenab bridge is being built above the Chenab river at a height of 359 metres in Jammu and Kashmir. The engineering marvel will soon connect most remote parts of the country in Jammu and Kashmir with the mainland India. The bridge is being built on the Katra-Banihal railway line at village Kauri in the Reasi district. According to officials the bridge will be 359 meters above the Chenab river bed and will also be 30 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

It is the most challenging project in the post-independent history of the national transporter, according to Konkan Railways. Chairman Sanjay Gupta, Konkan Railway was quoted in a PTI report saying that the world’s highest railway bridge, connecting Kashmir with the rest of India through a rail line will be completed by December next year.

Why Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, is an engineering marvel:

The bridge forms the crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal which is part of the Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.

Konkan Railway is executing the Chenab rail bridge project. Around 1,400 men 500 of whom are locals are working through the day to complete the structure.

The Chenab bridge has been designed by consultants from Finland and Germany.

The concrete pillars of the bridge have been designed to withstand explosions, it will include a 1.2 metre-wide central verge and a 14 metre-wide dual carriageway.

The bridge has been designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kmph and its lifespan will be 120 years.

It is the seventh-largest arch-shaped bridge in the world as there is no support except on both sides of the river banks, one of the supporting RCC and steel pillar is 133 meters high. The arch is being supported by piers and trusses.

According to a PTI report, Indian Railways is also planning to host bungee jumping and many other exciting sports events at the bridge.

The various rail routes will be connected through a tunnel. Contract for the construction of the tunnel with the longest safety passage in the country has been awarded to Vensar Constructions Company.

