Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister | 10 takeaways from his Facebook farewell speech

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister during a Facebook LIVE address stating that he was not interested "in playing the numbers' game. He announced his resignation soon as setback from the Supreme Court which refuse to stay Thursday's floor test. Meanwhile, Eknath and rebels, earlier in the evening, left Guwahati where they were camping for over a week, and landed in Goa. Before SC's judgement on the floor test, Uddhav held a cabinet meeting and decided to change names of two cities Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Congress and NCP did not oppose his decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar in the last cabinet meeting, Thackeray said. He also thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for their cooperation and support while running the MVA government.

I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC, Uddhav Thackeray said. I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Congress people also supported the proposal, he said. I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav said. Thackeray appealed to Sena workers to allow the rebel legislators to return and not take to the streets in protest. Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray said. I don't want to get into the numbers' game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me, he said. Congress leader Ashok Chavan told me that if the rebels want, Congress would get out of the government and extend outside support. Those who were expected to ditch me, stood by me while my own left me, he said. Referring to the rebels, he said, "What were your problems? Instead of going to Surat and Guwahati, you could have come to me directly and expressed your views." Shiv Sena is a party of common man and has faced several challenges successfully, Uddhav Thackeray said, adding he would rebuild the party. "I thank Shiv Sainiks for standing by me. Those who grew politically because of Shiv Sena were disgruntled, while those who did not get anything were loyal," he said.

