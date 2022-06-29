Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM - What he said in farewell speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM.

Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister soon after Supreme Court refuses to stay tomorrow's floor test in the assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation in a Facebook LIVE address. "I am resigning as the Chief Minister," Uddhav Thackeray said.

He also announced his resignation from the MLC post too.

Addressing via Facebook LIVE after Supreme Court setback, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC."

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal," he said.

"I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray," Uddhav said in a Facebook LIVE statement.

