Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to resign after Cabinet meeting, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to resign after a Cabinet meeting today, sources told India TV. Uddhav heads an alliance government of three parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Sources said that Uddhav will chair a Cabinet meeting later in the day and later meet party MPs and MLAs. He will also meet Sharad Pawar before tendering his resignation, sources said, adding that he is most probably likely to vacate the CM's office by evening.

Meanwhile, Congress has conceded that the MVA is in minority after a revolt by several Sena MLAs.

At least 40 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis. According to reports, Shinde was upset with Uddhav Thackeray over an alliance with the NCP and Congress. Shinde and other MLAs are currently in Guwahati.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested elections together in 2019 and secured a comfortable majority. But the Shiv Sena separated from the BJP-led NDA after the result was declared, ending a 25-year-long political partnership.

Sena then joined the ranks with then arch-rivals Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar and Congress to form an alliance government in the state.

READ MORE: 'Power will go, it'll come back again...': Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena struggles to firefight crisis

READ MORE: 'Sanjay Raut solely responsible for frosty relations between Shiv Sena and BJP'

Latest India News