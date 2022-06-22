'Power will go, it'll come back again...': Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena struggles to firefight crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday stopped short of conceding a 'defeat' amid the ongoing crisis within the party that has threatened the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut exuded confidence that dissident Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs will return, but admitted that the party is in a big trouble.

Calling Eknath Shinde a friend and an old member of the party, Raut said, "We have worked together for decades. It is neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it."

"Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we'll continue to fight," Raut added.

When asked about's Shinde demand, he replied, "There have been no demands from Eknath Shinde, he has not laid down any conditions."

"At the most, what will happen? Power will go and power will come again, but reputation is matters (Jyada se jyada kya hoga, satta jaayegi... satta fir aayegi lekin pratistha jarur hai)," he said.

The political crisis in Maharashtra was set off by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde following a disagreement with Uddhav Thackeray over an alliance with the NCP and Congress. According to Shinde's claim, he enjoys the support of around 40 MLAs.

