Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law raided by ED, Rs 6.45 crore assets attached

The Enforecement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 6.45-crore assets of company owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, in money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

As per reports, ED has attached immovable and movable properties worth more than Rs 6 crore, including residential units in Neelambari project in Thane.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited.

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt.

